Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 in Las Vegas on Saturday 11th December 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

  • Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2
  • Date: Sat, January 11, 2025
  • Location: UFC Apex, Last Vegas, NV
  • BroadcastESPN+ Main Event 7 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 12 a.m. GMT Prelims 9 p.m.
Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 Full Fight Card

Main Card

  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas: Women’s Strawweight – Main Event
  • Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan: Middleweight
  • Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov: Middleweight
  • Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria: Middleweight
  • Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden: Lightweight
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi: Featherweight
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris: Welterweight
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic: Welterweight
  • Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes: Flyweight
  • Nurullo Aliev vs. Yanal Ashmouz: Lightweight
  • Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari: Women’s Flyweight
  • Preston Parsons vs. Andreas Gustafsson: Welterweight
  • Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova: Women’s Strawweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Dern vs Ribas 2 Tale of the Tape

Name:Mackenzie DernAmanda Ribas
Country:United StatesBrazil
Age:3131
Height:5 ft 4 in (1.63 m)5 ft 4 in (1.63 m)
Weight:115 lb (52 kg; 8 st 3 lb)125 lb (57 kg; 8 st 13 lb)
Reach:63 in (160 cm)66 in (168 cm) 

Start date and time

Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 takes place on Saturday, January 11th, at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card will start at 7 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 12 a.m. GMT.

Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 at the Apex Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 is live on ESPN+ you can purchase a subscription here.

What is Next after Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2?

The next major UFC event after Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 is UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 on 18 January 2025 at Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA .

