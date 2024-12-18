Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 in Las Vegas on Saturday 11th December 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2
- Date: Sat, January 11, 2025
- Location: UFC Apex, Last Vegas, NV
- Broadcast: ESPN+ Main Event 7 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 12 a.m. GMT Prelims 9 p.m.
Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas: Women’s Strawweight – Main Event
- Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan: Middleweight
- Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov: Middleweight
- Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria: Middleweight
- Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden: Lightweight
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes: Light Heavyweight
Prelims
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi: Featherweight
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris: Welterweight
- Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic: Welterweight
- Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes: Flyweight
- Nurullo Aliev vs. Yanal Ashmouz: Lightweight
- Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari: Women’s Flyweight
- Preston Parsons vs. Andreas Gustafsson: Welterweight
- Fatima Kline vs. Viktoriia Dudakova: Women’s Strawweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Dern vs Ribas 2 Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Mackenzie Dern
|Amanda Ribas
|Country:
|United States
|Brazil
|Age:
|31
|31
|Height:
|5 ft 4 in (1.63 m)
|5 ft 4 in (1.63 m)
|Weight:
|115 lb (52 kg; 8 st 3 lb)
|125 lb (57 kg; 8 st 13 lb)
|Reach:
|63 in (160 cm)
|66 in (168 cm)
Start date and time
Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 takes place on Saturday, January 11th, at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card will start at 7 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 12 a.m. GMT.
Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 Fight Promo
TBA
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 at the Apex Arena, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 is live on ESPN+ you can purchase a subscription here.
What is Next after Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2?
The next major UFC event after Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 is UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 on 18 January 2025 at Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA .