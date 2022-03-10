Paige VanZant has signed a deal with professional wrestling outfit All Elite Wrestling (AEW) the promotion’s president Tony Khan announced on Wednesday night.

“Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me: PVZ TAKING OVER!!!!,” VanZant tweeted after the news broke.

Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me 💋😉 PVZ TAKING OVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/OzPIZIGybh — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 10, 2022

‘PVZ’ first began appearing late last year alongside American Top Team coach Dan Lambert, as well as some of the gym’s more notable names including Jorge Masvidal and Junior dos Santos.

The group would initially feud with AEW superstars Chris Jericho and Jake Hager before VanZant later targeted wrestler, Brandi Rhoades.



On Wednesday, VanZant came out of the crowd at Dynamite to attack wrestler Tay Conti – the real-life girlfriend of Sammy Guevara.

After beating up the judo black belt who spent time in the WWE, VanZant signed her contract with AEW live on air.

Is Paige VanZant Done With MMA & Bare Knuckle Boxing?

VanZant captivated the fans and the media when she burst onto the scene at 20 years old. After just one fight with the promotion, she became just the sixth fighter to land an individualized Reebok deal, with Dana White claiming she had the ‘it factor.’

By 2020, VanZant was ready to leave the UFC after going 5-4 with the company. Soon after her departure from MMA’s premier promotion, the 27-year-old signed a lucrative contract with bare-knuckle boxing outfit Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

VanZant has struggled in BKFC, losing both of her fights with the company. It’s believed she will fight at least one more time for the promotion but at this point, she appears more interested in other things than fighting.

The Dundee, Oregon native has launched her own website which apparently pays better than the UFC ever did. Now, she’s pursuing a career in professional wrestling.

Do you think Paige VanZant is done competing in combat sports?

