Former UFC fighter, Paige VanZant continues her stint in professional wrestling as she scraps with All Elite Wrestling star Brandi Rhoades.

Paige Vanzant continued her relationship with the wrestling promotion AEW, as she made yet another appearance last night. VanZant first began appearing late last year alongside American Top Team coach Dan Lambert, as well as some of the gym’s more notable names including Jorge Masvidal and Junior dos Santos.

The group would initially feud with AEW superstars Chris Jericho and Jake Hager but last night VanZant targeted wrestler, Brandi Rhoades.

Vanzant would burst from backstage, attacking Rhoades which led to numerous wrestlers running from backstage and brawling in the ring.

We did not have @PaigeVanZant looking to knock out @TheBrandiRhodes on our 2022 bingo cards #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2wUfHpw5wg — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 3, 2022

Paige VanZant Journey To Professional Wrestling

As soon as VanZant entered the UFC she had an immediate impact, captivating both fan and media attention alike. At just 20 years old with one win in the UFC, the 4-1 VanZant became just the sixth fighter to sign to land an individualized Reebok deal, with Dana White claiming she had the ‘it factor.’

To put into perspective how much of a big deal this was, the five fighters who signed the deal before her were Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Jon Jones, Johnny Hendricks and Ronda Rousey.

Although VanZant had all the makings of a star, her UFC career did not pan out as well as many had hoped. ’12 Gauge’ would ultimately go 4-5 in the promotion before she unexpectedly signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, reportedly a deal worth over $1 million.

VanZant has gone 0-2 in the promotion but has seen her gain great exposure and has also branched out into other avenues.

VanZant has now modeled, commentated, presented, and competed in professional wrestling.

VanZant has done something which a lot of fighters find very difficult, carving a promising career for herself outside of the UFC

