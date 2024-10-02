Paige VanZant books second Power Slap clash during UFC 308 fight week in Abu Dhabi

Former UFC contender, Paige VanZant is set for her second outing under the Power Slap banner later this month — booking a clash with Chelsea Dobson during UFC 308 fight week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — following a prior debut under the Dana White-backed banner back in June of this year.

VanZant, a former UFC flyweight and strawweight contender, and multiple-time headliner during her tenure with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), made her surprising debut on Power Slap earlier this summer, earning a scrutinized unanimous decision win over Christine Volmarans.

Paige VanZant set for Power Slap 9 return later this month

And returning to action later this month during UFC 308 fight week ahead of the flagship card in the Middle East, Paige VanZant will take on the above-mentioned, Dobson in her sophomore slap-fighting appearance, according to an initial report from TMZ.

Paige VanZant shook off some slaps and rocked her opponent en route to a unanimous decision victory in her Power Slap debut 👋 #PowerSlap8 pic.twitter.com/S4igDR3xWR — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 29, 2024

Last competing inside the Octagon in the region back in 2020, Paige VanZant would drop a first round armbar submission loss to Brazilian grappling talent, Amanda Ribas.

And featuring twice with the BKFC in two back-to-back main event outings, Oregon native, VanZant suffered a pair of unanimous decision losses against Britain Hart, as well as fellow UFC alum, Rachael Ostovich.

Adding to the talent featured in the Middle East later this month, VanZant’s addition to the fight week comes to a UFC 308 event which already features an undisputed featherweight championship pairing between the undefeated, Ilia Topuria, and current symbolic BMF titleholder, Max Holloway in the pair’s grudge match.

Furthermore, the co-main event features former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker in a high-stakes pairing with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev — with the winner likely positioning themselves into title contention for a matchup with the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis.