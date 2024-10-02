Paige VanZant books second Power Slap clash during UFC 308 fight week in Abu Dhabi

ByRoss Markey
Paige VanZant books second Power Slap clash during UFC 308 fight week in Abu Dhabi

Former UFC contender, Paige VanZant is set for her second outing under the Power Slap banner later this month — booking a clash with Chelsea Dobson during UFC 308 fight week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — following a prior debut under the Dana White-backed banner back in June of this year.

VanZant, a former UFC flyweight and strawweight contender, and multiple-time headliner during her tenure with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), made her surprising debut on Power Slap earlier this summer, earning a scrutinized unanimous decision win over Christine Volmarans.

paige

Paige VanZant set for Power Slap 9 return later this month

And returning to action later this month during UFC 308 fight week ahead of the flagship card in the Middle East, Paige VanZant will take on the above-mentioned, Dobson in her sophomore slap-fighting appearance, according to an initial report from TMZ.

READ MORE:  Dricus Du Plessis Slams 'Loser' Brendan Allen Following Lackluster UFC Paris Performance: 'You Suck'

Last competing inside the Octagon in the region back in 2020, Paige VanZant would drop a first round armbar submission loss to Brazilian grappling talent, Amanda Ribas.

pvz 2

And featuring twice with the BKFC in two back-to-back main event outings, Oregon native, VanZant suffered a pair of unanimous decision losses against Britain Hart, as well as fellow UFC alum, Rachael Ostovich.

Adding to the talent featured in the Middle East later this month, VanZant’s addition to the fight week comes to a UFC 308 event which already features an undisputed featherweight championship pairing between the undefeated, Ilia Topuria, and current symbolic BMF titleholder, Max Holloway in the pair’s grudge match.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor Reveals His Top 5 GOATS of MMA
58750429176

Furthermore, the co-main event features former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker in a high-stakes pairing with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev — with the winner likely positioning themselves into title contention for a matchup with the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis.

READ MORE:  Renato Moicano and Dan Hooker Agree to Matchup in "Easy Money" Showdown

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts