Paige VanZant Pulls From UFC Brasilia With Injury

Fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see Paige VanZant return to the Octagon.

“PVZ” was initially scheduled to face Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia from the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil on March 14. However, according to a report from MMA Junkie, VanZant has been forced to pull from the bout with an undisclosed injury. Now, Randa Markos has stepped in to face Ribas after VanZant’s injury. The news was first reported by Combate.

Markos has been alternating between wins and losses since 2014. She’s looking to put together her first win streak since 2013. Ribas is on a three-fight win streak with only one loss on her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record. She has won both of her fights under the UFC’s banner thus far, topping Emily Whitmire and Mackenzie Dern. Markos actually handed Dern the first loss of her career.

Before VanZant pulled from the card, the 25-year-old picked up a second-round submission win over Rachael Ostovich in January of last year. Prior to the victory, VanZant was on a two-fight losing streak to the likes of Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark. You can check out the updated UFC Brasilia card after VanZant’s pull below.

UFC Brasilia

Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Johnny Walker

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Women's strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas

Welterweight: Aleksei Kunchenko vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Bantamweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya

Women's bantamweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

Women's flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Demian Maia

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Bruno Silva

Featherweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Renato Moicano

