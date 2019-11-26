Paige VanZant Meets Amanda Ribas At UFC Brasilia

Spread the word!













Paige VanZant’s return to the Octagon is set. VanZant will fight the final bout on her UFC deal at UFC Brasilia when she takes on Amanda Ribas on March 14.

MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup. Both fighters have verbally agreed to the fight, but no contracts have been signed as of this writing. In her last outing, VanZant defeated Rachael Ostovich via second-round submission by way of an armbar. However, she was then sidelined several months after being forced to undergo a pair of surgeries to repair a fractured arm.

As for Ribas, she comes off of a victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Tampa, handing the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace the first loss of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. There was initially some talk of VanZant fighting Maycee Barber next instead, as Barber has been calling VanZant out for quite some time.

However, VanZant refused to fight Barber due to her disrespectful tactics, and now, Barber is matched up against longtime women’s MMA veteran Roxanne Modafferi. It will be interesting to see how each woman does in their respective matchup, and if they find themselves matched up with one another down the line.

What do you think about the matchup between VanZant and Ribas in March?