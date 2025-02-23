Paige VanZant Prepares for Slap and MMA Return After Cornering Husband Austin Vanderford’s UFC Debut Victory

ByTimothy Wheaton
Austin Vanderford, a former Bellator title contender and husband of Paige VanZant, made a spectacular UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song in Seattle. Taking the fight on just four days’ notice, Vanderford showcased his elite wrestling skills and secured a second-round TKO victory over Nikolay Veretennikov.

The dominant performance showed his ground control and striking, pinnacling in a stoppage at the 4:13 mark of the second round. The 34-year-old fighter expressed his determination to make waves in the UFC welterweight division following his victory and later added that he wants to make a run for the title.

His wife, Paige VanZant, who was in his corner during the fight, celebrated the moment on Instagram with a heartfelt post that read, “My World … Welcome to the UFC, baby!”

Paige VanZant is a former UFC star herself and has built a multifaceted career as a model and combat sports athlete. Since leaving the UFC in 2020, she has competed in bare-knuckle boxing and Dana White’s Power Slap League. The 30-year-old is now preparing for her third Power Slap bout against Mikael-Michelle Brown on March 7 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas followed by her debut in the GFL.

VanZant’s previous Power Slap outings include one victory and one draw. The couple’s recent achievements underline their influence in combat sports, with Vanderford making an impactful UFC debut and VanZant continuing to explore new challenges in her career.

