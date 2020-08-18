Ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant has been talking about her multi-million-dollar deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

VanZant decided to rest free agency following the completion of her latest UFC contract. BKFC emerged as a contender for the signature of ‘PVZ’ and managed to complete the couple last week. In an interview with MMA Fighting VanZant revealed she was initially surprised to find BKFC was a player in the battle to sign her, she said.

“I had no idea they’d be such a big player in the game. Once I heard, talking with my husband, I was like I think I want to sign with them. We were still in that negotiation process, I really hadn’t heard their final offer. It was more than just what I feel like they were offering me financially.

“It was the opportunity I was excited about. I’ve been a fan of their sport and it’s something that I’m really going to be able to show off my striking. If you look at my MMA career, my biggest downfall has been my jiu-jitsu and my striking has been my passion. I’m so excited to show that off.”

VanZant’s manager Malki Kawa proceeded to discuss the finances of the deal revealing his fighter is tied to BKFC for four fights and will earn at least a couple of million during that stint, he said.

“It’s a multi-million dollar deal and we’re not even talking the sprinkles and the cherries that go on top of the sundae. Dave (Feldman) made a very strong offer. It’s a four-fight deal so it’s not anything crazy. It’s a four-fight deal and Dave and I sat and planned out these four fights on how they should look, when they should be, over the course of the next 16 to 18 months and I think that if everything goes the way that we expect it to go between the three of us, Paige, Dave and myself, multi-million will turn even bigger than that.”

