Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant confirms free agency following postponing of GFL debut fight

Former UFC flyweight and strawweight contender, Paige VanZant has confirmed she has entered free agency once more, after her planned debut outing with the GFL (Global Fight League) against Randi Field in May was postponed indefinitely.

VanZant, an alum of the UFC, has featured prominently with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) as well as Power Slap since her exit from the Dana White-led promotion back in 2020.

And hoping to prevent a two-fight skid in her return to mixed martial arts, Oregon native, VanZant had previously dropped a first round armbar submission loss to Brazilian flyweight grappler, Amanda Ribas in Abu Dhabi, UAE in her most recent Octagon appearance.

However, earlier this year, VanZant became another high-profile acquisition of the Darren Owens-led, GFL — joining up with the newly-launched outfit ahead of a summer debut next month.

But overnight, VanZant’s debut was cast into major doubt — as were the opening bouts of her GFL counterparts, with reports detailing how a pair of cards slated to take place back-to-back had been postponed indefinitely.

Paige VanZant confirms entry to free agency after GFL debut falters

And on social media this evening, as noted by MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin, Paige VanZant posted, #FreeAgency on her official Instagram Stories — pointing to her exit from the faltering Global Fight League.

“Paige VanZant — who was one of the fighters originally scheduled to compete at the now cancelled GFL cards in May — just posted “free agent” on her IG stories,” Martin posted on his X account. “I’ve heard quite a few fighters signed there are very doubtful about GFL having a future of any kind.”

In her most recent entry to competition, VanZant competed for the third time in the White-backed, Power Slap back in March, landing a unanimous decision win over Mikael-Michelle Brown.