Paige VanZant is still smiling.

The former UFC women’s flyweight suffered her second straight defeat under the BKFC banner after getting outpointed by Rachael Ostovich on Friday night.

VanZant believed she did enough to win only to storm out of the ring once the decision was read out.

Rachael Ostovich gets the nod and Paige VanZant reacts to a hard fought main event. #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/Bujum3zlFT — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) July 24, 2021

VanZant already had plenty of critics and haters before the setback, and unsurprisingly, she received plenty of hate on social media following the defeat.

However, she isn’t too bothered by the loss and hate as she sent out a special message to her detractors.

“Guess what bitches???!! I’m still smiling!!! My story is full of setbacks, road blocks and detours. But, it is also filled with major comebacks, peace in my soul and a grace that saved my life. I promise you this, I would endure this pain everyday of my life over the pain of regret. I am going to keep chasing my dream one step at a time. 99.9% of the people on earth would not dare do what I do. This story will be even better then my first. And if you haven’t read my book before click the link in my bio. That is real pain. This is just a bad chapter. And to anyone out there struggling. Pain is only for a moment. The world may be dark and love to hate on you, but darkness does not drive out darkness only light can do that. So DO NOT STOP SHINING!!!! ✨❤️”

Based on that, it appears VanZant is far from done when it comes to bare knuckle boxing, let alone combat sports entirely.