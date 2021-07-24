Rachael Ostovich got her revenge over Paige VanZant at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19, which took place at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Friday night.

The pair first met in the UFC under MMA rules in 2019. On that occasion, VanZant emerged victorious via a second-round armbar.

After a competitive start to their rematch, Ostovich began to take over in the third round. The Hawaiian was able to consistently tag ‘PVZ’ until the final bell and deservedly took home a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) win.

Check out the fight highlights below.

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich trading MASSIVE blows 😳 #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/Sc1m4X161r — BroBible (@BroBible) July 24, 2021

Rachael Ostovich gets the nod and Paige VanZant reacts to a hard fought main event. #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/Bujum3zlFT — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) July 24, 2021

Rachael Ostovich defeats Paige VanZant via decision! 🔥



Rachael Ostovich wins her debut Bare Knuckle bout over Paige VanZant at last nights #BKFC19! Paige did NOT seem happy about the loss 😳#ViolentMoney #VMTV #BKFC #Bareknuckle #Boxing #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/kwcHBg3g0q — Violent Money TV (@VM_TV_) July 24, 2021