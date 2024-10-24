Paige VanZant excited for Donald Cerrone’s UFC comeback: ‘One of the greatest of all-Time’

Ahead of her own return tonight at a Power Slap event, former UFC contender, Paige VanZant has labelled Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone as one of the “greatest” fighters to ever compete, noting her excitement for his rumored comeback to the Octagon.

VanZant, a former flyweight and strawweight contender under the banner of the promotion, will make her sophomore outing under the banner of the Dana White-backed Power Slap, taking on Chelsea Dobson having landed a controversial decision win in her debut outing earlier this annum.

Still signed with the David Feldman-led BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), since her exit from the UFC four years ago, Paige VanZant has fought twice inside the ring, dropping a pair of main event losses by decision against both Britain Hart, and two-time fight rival, Rachael Ostovich.

Paige VanZant voices excitement to see Donald Cerrone make UFC return

However, ahead of her return to action tonight, VanZant, who claimed she would likely never enter the Octagon in the future again, couldn’t hold back her excitement about a potential comeback for former lightweight title challenger, Cerrone.

“Oh absolutely, he’s ‘Cowboy’ (Donald Cerrone),” Paige VanZant told MMA Fighting. “One, he will forever be a draw, a trailblazer, one of the greatest of all-time. I think there’s some incredible matchups for him in the UFC. As a fan of his, and knowing him as a person, it’s extremely exciting.”

Confirming plans to make a stunning return to mixed martial arts in the coming months following his retirement two years ago, Cerrone exited the promotion off the back of a rematch loss to fellow veteran, Jim Miller — succumbing to a guillotine choke in the second round.

However, amid plans to for a return to the UFC, promotional boss, White — as well as former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier encouraged the Colorado native to think twice about competing again, given his open use of steroid and other performance-enhancing drugs since his final contracted fight with the organization.