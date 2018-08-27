Paige VanZant Clarifies Rumors About Her UFC Return

Paige VanZant clarifies the rumors about the UFC booking her in a fight that was supposedly set to go down in January.

The Fight

Over the weekend, there was a report that came out that state VanZant would make her return to the Octagon to take on Rachael Ostovich in a 125 pounds bout.

This fight would take place at the UFC card that will air on ESPN. We know that this event goes down on January 19, 2019 that is expected to be the first event under the UFC’s deal with ESPN. Robbie Lawler vs. Stephen Thompson is reportedly booked for the event.

VanZant showed off her toughness in her fight with Jessica-Rose Clark in the co-main event of UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124) at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on FOX Sports 1. As seen in the fight, VanZant suffered a unanimous decision loss to Clark.

Following the second round of the flyweight bout, she told her coaches who were in her corner that she broke her arm in the first round. As soon as the bell sounded in the third round, she quickly reached for her right arm. This led to after the event had concluded, the flyweight prospect was transported to a local hospital after the fight to get treatment.

That is when it was confirmed that she had broken her arm and she has an X-ray to prove it. VanZant has dropped two straight and three of her past four and that this fight with Clark marked her flyweight debut.

Paige VanZant Clarifies

She took to her official Twitter account where she shot down that speculation about the fight and noted that she’s not medically cleared. Thus, until then, she can’t fight under the UFC banner. It should be noted that if she is cleared here in the next few weeks, a mid-January is still probably a good timetable for her return. Thus, she could still fight on this card. VanZant wrote the following:

“#FakeNews..sorry everyone I’m not even cleared yet. Hoping to get cleared this week to slowly start back to training! Off to Vegas Thursday to see my doctor.”