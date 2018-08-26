Robbie Lawler vs. Stephen Thompson Targeted For UFC Event On ESPN

Robbie Lawler vs. Stephen Thompson is a fight that fans will get behind and the UFC hopes that’s the case as it’s going down in 2019. This is an important fight for not only the fighters but also for the UFC and ESPN. It will mark the first event under the UFC banner to air on ESPN.

Ask & Receive

Thompson has made it known in various interviews that he was interested in one fight and that fight was against Lawler. This has also been a fight that he has campaigned for years now and thus, he gets his wish granted.

Robbie Lawler vs. Stephen Thompson

Based on a recent report by MMA Junkie, the former UFC champion and title contender will square off in a welterweight bout. According to the report, this event has yet to be announced and a date and location haven’t been revealed.

What we do know is that the UFC is expected to make an announcement about the fight and its location soon. We also know that it goes down on January 18, 2019 that is expected to be the first event under the UFC’s deal with ESPN.

Rafael dos Anjos scored a decision win over Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The former UFC champ makes his return to the Octagon after being away for more than year-long layoff.

Since dropping the strap to Tyron Woodley in July 2016, he is 1-1 in his last two bouts. His latest win comes over Donald Cerrone.

As seen in the main event of UFC Liverpool event back in May in Liverpool, England, Darren Till picked up a unanimous decision win over Thompson. Despite having a tough week leading up to this fight including missing weight, he was able to pick up a notable win over a top name.

Before this controversial loss, Thompson had suffered just one loss in his last ten fights as he suffered a majority-decision loss against Woodley at UFC 209 in March 2017.