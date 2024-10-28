Paddy Pimblett Considers WWE Future After UFC Career: “Knock someone out with a sweet chin music”

Once he wraps up his UFC career, Paddy Pimblett sees a future in sports entertainment.

The Baddy’ has become one of the UFC’s most intriguing stars courtesy of his brash attitude and his ability to back it up, as proven by his spotless record inside the Octagon. Thus far, Pimblett is 6-0 under the UFC banner and recently broke into the lightweight top 15 with a stunning first-round submission victory over Bobby ‘King’ Green in Manchester earlier this year.

Pimblett has a ways to go before he earns himself a shot at the division’s top prize, but that doesn’t mean the Liverpudlian isn’t making plans for an eventual title run and beyond.

During a recent interview courtesy of OLBG.com, Pimblett revealed that he’d love to do something a little more dramatic once his days of strapping on the four-ounce gloves are over.

“Yeah [I could end up in the WWE]. I used to love wrestling. My favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels and I’m dying to knock someone out with a sweet chin music in an MMA fight.

Paddy Pimblett wants to head to Hollywood after UFC

If you want to emulate a professional wrestler, ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ certainly isn’t a bad choice, but Pimblett isn’t stopping there. He later revealed that he’d love the opportunity to flex his acting chops in Hollywood one day.

“But I reckon I’m gonna end up in films. I’m gonna be an actor. I’ve just always thought about it. I always told people I was gonna be in the UFC for years. I’ve always loved films and I’ve always watched different TV programs, and when I was younger, when I was little, I did a little bit of acting stuff when I was in a few plays when I was a kid. “So like I’ve always said that once my fighting career’s over, I’ll move over to acting and I’ll start doing that. And just by being in the UFC and stuff like that, I’ll end up getting a little job and then I’ll show that I can actually act and I’ll have a few more jobs.”

So what do you see in Paddy Pimblett’s future? WWE Superstar? Hollywood elite? Perhaps both.