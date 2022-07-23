Paddy Pimblett earned a well-deserved victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London.

Coming off a win over Rodrigo Vargas in March, Pimblett was looking to continue his unbeaten start in the promotion against Leavitt, who had only dropped one by a decision under the UFC banner. He clashed with Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 208: Blaydes v Aspinall on July 23 at the O2 Arena in London.

Pimblett started off with a methodical approach to striking but was soon taken down by Leavitt, who kept him against the fence. Leavitt picked Pimblett up and slammed him down but Pimblett maintained a deep guillotine. Following a grappler’s delight of a first round, Pimblett landed a massive knee in the clinch that led to the submission finish.

Below, catch the highlights from Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

No more fun & games, Paddy is 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐍 🔒 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/jhJKiAd82l — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022