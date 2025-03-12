Paddy Pimblett Slams Dustin Poirier’s Planned Exit from the Octagon: ‘He Must Be an Idiot’

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t understand why Dustin Poirier is planning to lay down his gloves this summer.

After coming up short in his third and likely last lightweight title opportunity at UFC 302, ‘The Diamond’ announced that he would have one more go inside the Octagon before calling it a career.

Pimblett, on the other hand, is just getting started. ‘The Baddy’ is a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner and will look to climb into the lightweight top 10 next month when he meets ex-Bellator champion Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

Paddy pimblett thinks he’d beat poirier

Even if Pimblett gets past ‘Iron’ with ease, he’ll likely need to bag another win or two before getting a crack at the division’s top prize. In a perfect world, one of those fights would be against Poirier. Unfortunately for the Liverpudlian, ‘The Diamond’ is only interested in fighting another “legend” for his UFC swan song.

“Well, [Poirier] said something about me the other day, didn’t he? Saying it’s legends only, and he thinks Chandler would beat me,” Pimblett told ESPN Deportes. “I think he should have more than one fight. He looked good in his last fight, I don’t understand why you’d retire when you look good. But, he must an idiot. I think I beat Dustin Poirier, so I’d love to fight him.”

If Pimblett defeats Chandler, he’ll likely take the No. 7 spot in the lightweight rankings, setting the stage for a showdown with a top-five contender.

Luckily, there will be plenty of other fresh opponents waiting for Pimblett, including Dan Hooker, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan. But first, he’ll have to get past his toughest test yet.