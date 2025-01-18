Video – UFC star Paddy Pimblett dragged off rival after refusing to let go of choke during heated gym dispute

Footage has emerged on social media today, detailing Paddy Pimblett engaged in a sparring match with rival, Denis Frimpong at Manchester Top Team — with the UFC lightweight contender forcibly pulled off the Dubliner after refusing to let go of a rear-naked choke despite numerous taps.

Pimblett, the current number fourteen ranked lightweight challenger, has been sidelined since turning in a one-sided first round triangle choke submission win over veteran striking ace, King Green on the main card of UFC 304 back in July in Manchester.

And yet to book his return to action in the time since, Liverpool native, Paddy Pimblett was spotted taking on rival, welterweight contender, Frimpong at Manchester Top Team, with the duo sparring and grappling.

Paddy Pimblett refuses to let go of coach amid sparring spat

Eventually taking the back of the Ghanian-born fighter, Pimblett would lock up a taut rear-naked choke on Frimpong, who eventually tapped during multiple instances, however, former Cage Warriors featherweight kingpin, Pimblett was dragged from his foe after refusing to release the hold.

The character of Paddy Pimblett on full display. Gets pieced up by a fighter who’s first amateur bout was five years after paddy won the cage warriors title and is currently 3-2.



Once he gets him down he holds the choke. Very bad look. https://t.co/OAGwhv6IVY — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) January 18, 2025

In the midst of an eight-fight winning run, Pimblett holds prior wins over the likes of former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, as well as names including Jared Gordon, Jordan Leavitt, and Luigi Vendramini.

3-2 as a professional, Manchester Tom Team staple, Frimpong has competed under the OKTAGON MMA banner, and most recently turned in a first round knockout win over Dylan Mitchin at Progress Check FC 2.