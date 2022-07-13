Paddy Pimblett has predicted a knockout in his upcoming bout with Jordan Leavitt.

Fan favorite Paddy Pimblett will return to action against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on July 23 at The O2 Arena. He’s coming off a submission victory over Rodrigo Vargas in March where he made a comeback to secure the first-round finish.

Paddy Pimblett predicts a KO over Jordan Leavitt

UFC changed its plans for the year to get back into the UK for another show following the massive success of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. “The Baddy” had previously mentioned that he would not fight for the same pay. He reportedly got a new deal with a nice bump in his earnings considering how big of a draw he is in the country.

Taking to his Twitter, Paddy Pimblett predicted a knockout for his fight with “The Monkey King”.

“You can expect the same as always from me, the most entertaining fight on the card,” he said. “I come to fight, I put on a show for everyone and everyone knows that. Whether I’m on the mic, whether we’re fighting, whether it’s the entrance, people are coming to this show to watch me, to watch yours truly.”

Pimblett plans to put on a spectacle larger than the last time around.

“I’m going to top out this time now easily. Last time was special but this time’s going to be iconic. It’s going to be next-level sh*t. I got a sub in the first round last time. This time, I’m coming out to knock him out in the first round to make the crowd go wild once again.”

He didn’t seem to have any animosity towards Leavitt earlier but changed his stance after Leavitt’s comments discrediting his abilities.

“I’ve never minded Jordan Leavitt until like four weeks ago when he started chatting all sh*t. He had about 12,000 followers until his fight with me got announced. Now he’s got 30. I’m giving him fans. Chatting all this twerking and all that bullsh*t. You’re not going to have a chance to twerk lad because I’m going to put you fast in two minutes and then teebag you like we’re in Modern Warfare 2. Watch.”