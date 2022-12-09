Paddy Pimblett will ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if she shows up at UFC 282; “I can assault people.”

Paddy Pimblett will be back in action this Saturday night for the last UFC pay-per-view of 2022.

‘The Baddy’ will step into the co-main event spotlight against his toughest test to date. Meeting him inside the Octagon will be 19-5 lightweight Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon. Despite having a big test awaiting him, Pimblett’s focus has been on other members of the combat sports community, including Ariel Helwani and ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul. The Liverpudlian found himself on Jake Paul’s sh*tlist after suggesting that the YouTuber’s fight with Anderson Silva in October was fixed.

Paul in turn challenged Paddy Pimblett to a sparring session, offering $1 million dollars to ‘The Baddy’ if he wins. Speaking with Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel, Pimblett offered to meet Jake Paul at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas on Monday, after he takes care of some business at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

"Tell him 'F*ck off' unless he gives you a million dollars!"



—@dc_mma and Paddy Pimblett discuss their dislike of @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/EMIV7aBIMW — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 9, 2022

Paddy Pimblett Will ‘Assault’ Jake Paul

“How do you win a spar? I don’t understand it,” Pimblett said. “But as I say, I’m fighting Saturday. I said I’ll chill Sunday and get some food in me, you’re more than welcome to come to the (UFC) P.I. (Performance Institute) on Monday and I’ll beat you up. He said, ‘Oh, I got meetings with the WBA (World Boxing Association),’ or something stupid, something along them lines.”

“I’m not doing nothing on his terms, it’s that simple. If he’s at the show on Saturday and I walk past him, I’ll just go whoop (slaps hand). I can assault people, lad, and I’ll assault him. I’ll just slap him across the face. I’ll pimp slap him.”

Jake Paul has already confirmed that he is banned from attending UFC events so it is highly unlikely that ‘The Problem Child’ will find himself in a scuffle with Paddy Pimblett on Saturday night, but nobody told Paul he was banned from the UFC PI.