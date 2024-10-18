Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson in Texas on Saturday 5th November 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Date : Sat, November. 5, 2024

: Sat, November. 5, 2024 Location : AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Broadcast : Netflix 8 p.m. ET

: Netflix 8 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: Netflix 1 a.m.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Full fight card

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Main Event

Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Prelims

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman

Bruce Carrington Jr. vs. Dana Coolwell

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Tale of the Tape

Name: Jake Paul Mike Tyson Country: United States United States Age: 27 58 Height: 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)[ Weight: Cruiserweight Heavyweight Reach: 76 in (193 cm) 71 in (180 cm)

Start date and time

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson takes place on Saturday, November 15th, at AT&T Stadium, Dallas. The fight card will start at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 1 a.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Jake Paul: -275 to -330 Favorite

Mike Tyson: +210 to +275 Underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Arlington, Texas or plan to attend Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium, tickets are available here.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is live on Netflix you will be able to purchase a subscription here.

What is Next after Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

The next boxing event that follows Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 on December 21st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.