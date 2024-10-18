Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson in Texas on Saturday 5th November 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
- Date: Sat, November. 5, 2024
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
- Broadcast: Netflix 8 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: Netflix 1 a.m.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Full fight card
Main Card
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Main Event
- Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor
- Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos
- Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
Prelims
- Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool
- Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman
- Bruce Carrington Jr. vs. Dana Coolwell
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Jake Paul
|Mike Tyson
|Country:
|United States
|United States
|Age:
|27
|58
|Height:
|6 ft 1 in (185 cm)
|5 ft 10 in (178 cm)[
|Weight:
|Cruiserweight
|Heavyweight
|Reach:
|76 in (193 cm)
|71 in (180 cm)
Start date and time
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson takes place on Saturday, November 15th, at AT&T Stadium, Dallas. The fight card will start at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 1 a.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Jake Paul: -275 to -330 Favorite
- Mike Tyson: +210 to +275 Underdog
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Arlington, Texas or plan to attend Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium, tickets are available here.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Trailer
PPV price and Live streams
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is live on Netflix you will be able to purchase a subscription here.
What is Next after Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?
The next boxing event that follows Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 on December 21st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.