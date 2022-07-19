Ahead of UFC London this weekend in the promotion’s second outing in the UK this year, lightweight feature, Paddy Pimblett and popular flyweight contender, Molly McCann have both sided with the promotion on the infamous and notable issue of fighter pay, compensation, and revenue split between the organization and fighters on their roster.

Set for this third Octagon walk this weekend as he features on the main card at The O2 Arena, Paddy Pimblett draws submission artist, Jordan Leavitt over the course of three rounds, while fellow Liverpool native, McCann meets Hannah Goldy.

Earlier this year, Pimblett managed to rally from a brief scare in the first frame against promotional alum, Kazula Vargas, submitting the Mexico native with a rear-naked choke soon thereafter.

As for Next Generation MMA training partner, McCann, the fellow Cage Warriors alum turned in a contender for Knockout of the Year – stopping Luana Carolina with a brutal spinning back elbow in the third round of their preliminary card matchup.

Following the event, reports detailed how Paddy Pimblett had received a payday of $12,000 to show, and a further $12,000 for how victory over Vargas, sending fans into raptures due to his relatively low paycheck received.

Paddy Pimblett implys fighters must have the “whole package” to receive a higher payday

However, ahead of their return to this weekend, Pimblett and McCann have defended the UFC over the rising issue, which has been a forefront topic of the sport in recent years.

“People moan about the wages, but if you’re a boring fighter, (with) no personality, it’s always stuff like that,” Paddy Pimblett told Gary Neville on The Overlap. “They never go, ‘Ah, yeah, it’s my own fault.’ Or, ‘I’m a boring bastard.’ Some people can’t talk on a mic, but they’re boss in the cage. I always say, you’ve got to have the whole package.”

As for McCann, the Liverpudlian praised the promotion for flying it’s roster from country to country as well as footing the bill for “five-star hotels”.



“No other promotion would fly you around the world to put you in the five-star hotels,” Molly McCann said. “When you arrive, you send them your weight, and they’ll come up with a refeed program. They’ll give you food all of the week. They’re with you non-stop.”

“Then you’ve got the Performance Institute, which is like the ESI (English Institue of Sport). … We’ve got one in Las Vegas where you’re allowed to go and use for free, so you’re constantly got free physio, strength and conditioning programs.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)