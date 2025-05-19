“I Mauled Chandler, What Oliveira Couldn’t Do”: Paddy Pimblett Fires Back at Critics who Keep Moving the Goalposts

Paddy Pimblett has responded to critics following his dominant win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314, directly comparing his performance to that of Charles Oliveira, a former lightweight champion.

Paddy Pimblett Responds to Fans

His comments were aimed at those who, according to Pimblett, keep moving the goalposts regarding his legitimacy as a top contender. Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ stated:

“Michael Chandler went five rounds with Charles Oliveira in November, who’s now fighting for the belt. He’s got a title shot off beating Michael Chandler, and then I’ve just absolutely mauled him in April. So less than six months later, I put a crazy beat down on Michael Chandler-what Charles Oliveira couldn’t do.”

Paddy Pimblett’s victory over Chandler in Miami was decisive. He set a fast pace, controlled the striking exchanges, and ultimately finished Chandler with a TKO at 3:07 of the third round, maintaining his unbeaten UFC record. The win was widely recognized as the most significant of his career, elevating him into the top 10 of the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time. He moved from 12th to 8th place following the fight.

UFC President Dana White praised Pimblett’s performance, stating that ‘The Baddy‘ “showed tonight he’s the real deal” and is now ready for bigger challenges.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after a TKO victory against Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Since joining the UFC in 2021, Pimblett has accumulated seven consecutive wins, including victories over King Green, Tony Ferguson, Jared Gordon, Jordan Leavitt, Kazula Vargas, and Luigi Vendramini. His fighting style, which combines aggressive striking and effective grappling, has earned him multiple performance bonuses and a growing fan base.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Paddy Pimblett of England punches Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Fan reaction to Pimblett’s rise has been mixed. While many have celebrated his latest win and his brash, confident persona, others remain skeptical about his place among the division’s elite. His outspoken remarks about other top fighters, such as Dustin Poirier, have sparked debate within the MMA community, with some fans supporting his ambition and others questioning whether he is ready to face the very best in the lightweight division. Nevertheless, Pimblett’s ability to generate discussion and draw attention has made him one of the most talked-about fighters in the sport.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Michael Chandler reacts after a TKO loss against Paddy Pimblett of England in a lightweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Looking ahead, Pimblett has made it clear he is targeting another high-profile opponent before pushing for a title shot, mentioning names like Charles Oliveira as potential future matchups. With his latest performance, Pimblett has established himself as a legitimate contender and injected new energy into the lightweight division.