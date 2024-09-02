Paddy Pimblett Escorted Out of Liverpool vs. Watford Match After Risky Behavior: ‘You’ll Get Murdered’

Paddy Pimblett was escorted out of a soccer stadium after a series of exuberant celebrations put him in danger.

A hardcore Liverpool fan, ‘The Baddy’ was gifted tickets to a Premier League match between Liverpool and Watford by the rival team’s former goalkeeper, Ben Foster. Ahead of the game at Vicarage Road, Foster had warned Pimblett to keep a low profile and avoid celebrating goals.

However, the rising lightweight contender simply couldn’t help himself and jubilantly celebrated multiple Liverpool goals which caught the attention of a steward.

“We were chatting on Instagram,” Foster shared on his podcast, The Fozcast. “I got him four tickets for the game and they are Watford tickets at Watford, so he has to sit in the Watford end. So I said to Paddy, ‘I can get you four tickets but mate you have got to keep it on the down low. Don’t go putting it on the internet, don’t go causing a fuss, don’t celebrate if Liverpool score.’ “Considering at the time, Liverpool were top of the league popping, while we were struggling. [They] beat us 5-0, every goal went in and he’s jumping around celebrating.”

Informed that his behavior could be putting him in danger, Pimblett and his crew were promptly escorted out of the stadium.

“A steward comes over and says, ‘We are going to have to ask you to leave, you’ll get murdered if you stay in here doing that.’ Paddy then comes out the ground, got kicked out, and goes straight on Instagram [and says] ‘Thanks Fozzy lad for the tickets, I love you, but Watford you’re a c**t club’ and all this,” Foster continued.

Ben Foster fined 200k for giving Paddy Pimblett tickets to the event

Foster later revealed that he was penalized for giving Pimblett the tickets.

“As soon as the match finishes, we have been pumped 5-0, I then look at my phone and there is a thousand messages – thousands of everything. I’m like ‘oh no, oh no,‘” he added. “Anyway, I got a week’s fine for that, I got done a week’s wages. Lovely… £150k ($198,000) you owe me, Paddy.”

Hopefully ‘The Baddy’ sees fit to cut his friend a nice fat check and pay him back for his obnoxious behavior in the stands and his ill-advised comments on Instagram afterward.