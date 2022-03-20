Paddy Pimblett called out Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta (formerly known as Facebook), as his next opponent for a fight.

In the post-fight interview at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall, Pimblett was asked who he wanted to face next after the submission win against Rodrigo Vargas. He put in a stunning performance to get a dominant first-round finish to mark UFC’s return to the UK after about three years.

Understandably, he was in high spirits and called out the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, for his next fight. He continued to express his disappointments with Instagram shutting his accounts down when all he’s trying to do is help charities.

"I'm sick of you lad! I'm sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down!"@theufcbaddy is not happy with Mark Zuckerberg! 😤#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/NCytuSoi2a — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 19, 2022

‘The Baddy’ has had two of his accounts taken down by Instagram and seems to blame Zuckerberg for the actions.

Who will Paddy Pimblett fight next?

After only two fights in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett has become one of the most well-recognized athletes in the sport. His rise to stardom is evident by his fans and he has backed it up so far with an incredible comeback win over Rodrigo Vargas. Many have already started drawing comparisons between him and the early days of Conor McGregor.

In the post-fight presser, Pimblett made his charitable intentions clear saying that if he got Conor McGregor money, no kid in Liverpool will need a food bank. Dana White was asked by the reporters about his excitement for ‘The Baddy’ after the fight. The UFC president said that “he’s (Pimblett) the real deal,” and compared the massive numbers Pimblett pulls in compared to other fighters.

If Pimblett continues to back up his endeared persona with wins inside the octagon, it is very likely we may have a budding superstar on our hands.

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight next?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.