Paddy Pimblett to have ankle surgery in March, UFC London appearance now in question

Paddy Pimblett‘s appearance at this year’s UFC London event is now in question after he recently disclosed on his youtube channel that ankle surgery is needed due to injuries sustained during his last outing at UFC 282.

‘The Baddy’ has said that sometime in March is when he’s having the surgery, which obviously conflicts with the timing of UFC London, as UFC 286 is currently scheduled to go down on the 18th of March.

UFC 286 will feature the trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman for the undisputed welterweight championship. It’s supposed to have a co-main event of Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, which would undoubtedly deliver fireworks and almost unmatchable intensity and explosivity. As of right now, UFC 286 is still several months away, so the order of fights could change, and bouts can also fall off or be added at any time.

Paddy Pimblett’s ankle surgery to delay the return of ‘The Baddy’

On a six-fight winning streak, with four of those victories coming from inside the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is one of the most sensational stars to grace the octagon in quite some time. He’s got the notable look, the gift of gab, and the big winning streak. However, his last performance against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 left many wondering if he has the actual skills to continue his Conor Mcgregor-Esque run and attain championship status.

The fight between Gordon and Pimblett was uncomfortably close. It resulted in a decision victory for ‘The Baddy’, but this left many angered. In fact, many called it a downright robbery, and lots of fans felt Pimblett got exposed in his last outing. One thing is for certain, though, and that’s the fact that Paddy Pimblett did not leave that fight unscathed: suffering a major ankle injury that will now require surgery.

News of this was first released by Pimblett himself on his own youtube channel, where he has a recurring VLOG series that showcases his adventures as a martial arts superstar. In a recent episode, the camera shows Pimblett lightly grappling with some of the youth at his gym before the scene cuts and shows ‘The Baddy’ and crew at the doctors. An x-ray is on a flatscreen TV, and a doctor is explaining it while pointing to several red flags hidden inside the x-ray.

A small amount of cartilage lost and built-up fluid is what is primarily mentioned by the doctor. Soon, text appears on screen: giving the news that Paddy Pimblett will indeed require surgery in March.