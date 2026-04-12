Gable Steveson’s UFC Debut Official

It’s finally happening. Jon Jones‘ protege, Gable Steveson, has signed with the UFC and will make his debut at UFC 329 on International Fight Week in July.

UFC 329 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 11, 2026. On the same night, the company’s biggest draw, Conor McGregor, is rumored to make his much-anticipated return.



Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist, has had a top-notch MMA career so far.

The 25-year-old has had 3 professional MMA outings to date, and he has won every fight in Round 1 by knockout. His last bout was in Feb 2026 under the MFL banner, where he dismantled Hugo Lezama.

Gable Steveson makes his UFC debut in July

Earlier tonight, during the UFC 327 broadcast, it was announced that Gable Steveson has signed with the UFC and will make his debut in July. However, no opponent has been announced for the undefeated knockout artist.



Meanwhile, at the post-fight press conference, Dana White opined that there are no easy fights for Gable Steveson in the UFC heavyweight division, and the promotion has not decided who he will take on in his debut.

“I think you get him in the UFC. Everybody has those UFC jitters when they first get here. We give him a fight that… Let’s see how he [Gable Steveson] does. No [opponent for him yet].”

Check out Dana White’s comments about Gable Steveson below:

😯👀 Dana White speaks on signing Gable Steveson and says there’s no opponent for him yet despite having a debut date set:



“Everyone has those UFC jitters when they first get here, let’s see how he does.”



(via @Home_of_Fight / @JakeNoecker) pic.twitter.com/HgNsdWNB9c — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 12, 2026



Steveson and Jon Jones were in attendance at UFC 327 when the former’s signing was announced. Check out their reactions below:

THE NEWEST ADDITION 🚨



Gable Steveson is officially signed and will be fighting at #UFC329! pic.twitter.com/mUVJsFUskK — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

The UFC heavyweight division is experiencing a renaissance. The slugfest between Josh Hokit and Curtis Blaydes earlier tonight is going down as one of the best fights in recent memory. Also, Alex Pereira is moving up in weight, and now Gable Steveson is set to make his debut in a few months.