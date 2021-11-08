UFC Vegas 42 has taken a hit as Ovince Saint Preux will no longer be competing.

The former light heavyweight title challenger was set to take on Philipe Lins in a 205-pound matchup on the main card taking place next Saturday night.

However, that will no longer be the case after “OSP” had to pull out as per MMA Junkie. The promotion would announce the news on the UFC 268 post-fight show as well.

It is currently unclear if Lins will remain on the card and fight a short-notice replacement.

Saint Preux Will Wait To Snap Losing Streak

Saint Preux is currently on a two-fight losing streak following back-to-back knockout defeats to Jamahal Hill and Tanner Boser. In total, he has lost three of his last four outings. He will have to wait before he can hope to return to the win column.

Lins, meanwhile, is also looking to snap a two-fight losing streak as well as earn his first UFC win. He also suffered a knockout defeat to Boser after getting outpointed by Andrei Arlovski in his UFC debut last year.

UFC Vegas 42 is headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez.

Here’s how the UFC Vegas 42 card currently looks:

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Rothwell

Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer

Philipe Lins vs. TBA

Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze

Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong

Joel Alvarez vs. Thiago Moises

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Collin Anglin vs. Sean Woodson

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Rafael Alves vs. Marc Diakiese

Da Un Jung vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

