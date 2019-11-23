Outcome Of Khan-Ting Bout Set For Official Review

Spread the word!













ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced today on Facebook that there will be an official review of Friday night’s lightweight bout between Ev Ting and Amir Khan.

The pair fought in the co-main event of ONE: Edge Of Greatness, which took place in Singapore inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Khan emerged the victor via split decision, but in the post bout press conference, Sityodtong stated he believed Ting should have been the one with his hand raised once the final bell sounded.



Sityodtong doubled down on that statement in a recent Facebook post while hinting that a rematch may be in order.

“Ev Ting vs Amir Khan was definitely a super close fight, but my personal opinion is that Ev won. ONE Championship works with some of the world’s best judges, referees, and officials. I respect their professional judgement. However, I do not think that a fighter who runs away with minimal output deserves to win. Amir was fighting not to lose while Ev was fighting to win. At the request of Ev Ting’s camp, the fight is under official review. The world wants to see a rematch.”

Khan, who came into the bout on a three-fight losing streak, drew first blood both literally and figuratively in the final minute opening round. However, following his initial success, the Singaporean turned gun shy and appeared to have little interest in mixing it up with Ting.

Congratulations to all of the warriors who competed in ONE: Edge of Greatness! You left it all in the ring, and thrilled… Posted by Chatri Sityodtong on Saturday, November 23, 2019

Towards the end of the final round, referee Olivier Coste ordered Khan to engage more, but by this stage, there was only 1:30 left in the contest.

ONE Championship rules dictate that a fight is judged in its entirety and not round by round. Fighters and are also judged on the amount of aggression shown throughout the bout.

Ting came into this bout on the back of a sensational second-round victory over Japan’s Daichi Abe, and was looking to insert himself back into the title picture. Ting, his team and his fans will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of this review.