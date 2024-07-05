Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane scores brutal knockout in heavyweight kickboxing clash – ONE Fight Night 23 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Months before he’s scheduled to square off with three-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin, top-ranked heavyweight contender Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane stepped inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a kickboxing clash with countryman Boucher Ketchup.

Kane is best known for his work in ONE’s heavyweight MMA division, earning a noteworthy win over 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida in his last outing.

Reug Reug

Still, that didn’t stop him from putting his impressive knockout power on display as part of ONE Fight Night 23 in Bangkok. Meeting ‘Reug Reug’ inside the Circle was Ketchup, a Senegalese standout known for his fan-friendly fighting style.

As soon as the bell rang, it was off to the races with Ketchup rushing in and attempting to land a flying hammer fist. Throughout the fight, the hammer fist appeared to be the only strike Ketchup was interested in—or possibly the only one he knew how to throw. As Kane kept his composure and mixed up his strikes, Ketchup continued to rush in, throwing combinations like a drunk guy in a toughman contest.

Eventually, Ketchup’s unorthodox striking came back to bite him as ‘Reug Reug’ knocked him down twice in the opening round, with the second knockdown keeping him down for the count.

Reug Reug

Official Result: Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane def. Boucher Ketchup via KO (strikes) at 2:08 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From ‘Reug Reug’ vs. Boucher Ketchup at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

