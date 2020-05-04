Oscar De La Hoya Requires ‘Two Rounds’ If He Boxes Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Oscar De La Hoya believes he just needs two rounds to dispose of Conor McGregor if they met in a boxing match today.

De La Hoya — a former six-division boxing champion — retired from the sweet science in 2009 and has since exclusively been promoting fights with Golden Boy Promotions. He wasn’t particularly a fan of McGregor entering the boxing world in 2017 when he boxed Floyd Mayweather en route to a 10th-round TKO defeat.

The 47-year-old has since called for fighters in both sports to stay in their own lane. To further prove his point, he claims he just needs two rounds to defeat the Irishman if they fought today.

“Two rounds. Come on, brother. Two rounds!” De La Hoya said on the State of Combat podcast (via MMA Mania). “Because one thing about me, I went for the kill always.

“And look, Conor McGregor, I love him in the Octagon, I respect him, I watch him all the time. But the boxing ring is a whole different story. A whole different story.”

Whether McGregor can defeat a 47-year-old De La Hoya could be a debate for another day, but one thing is for sure — barring a miracle, it is highly unlikely that he defeats any top-level boxer today.

So let’s just hope that he remains in mixed martial arts for the foreseeable future.

Do you think De La Hoya would beat McGregor in a boxing match today?