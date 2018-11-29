Oscar De La Hoya Fires Back At Dana White Over Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 Criticism

Oscar De La Hoya fires back at UFC President Dana White over his recent criticism over the third fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. White went on record during a recent interview by calling De La Hoya a “f*cking cokehead.”

Ortiz was able to score a first round knockout victory over the former UFC light heavyweight champion this past weekend inside The Forum in Inglewood, California on pay-per-view.

It wasn’t the greatest performance by Liddell, who had not fought in eight years coming into this fight. Many people including White didn’t think that Liddell should be able to fight while he closes in on being 50 years old. De La Hoya sent out a statement in response (via MMAFighting.com) regarding the latest comments made by the UFC President.

“Dana is so small and threatened by our success with [streaming service DAZN] and now in MMA that he is bringing up news from a decade ago to try to stay relevant. Boxing has entirely rejected him. And MMA fighters are now realizing they don’t have to risk their lives just so he can get rich. Golden Boy and I are moving forward and are bigger than ever. Dana should shut the f*ck up and try to figure out how to save his own company.”

It will be interesting to see if Golden Boy Promotions continues to pursue their spot in the MMA landscape. Ortiz recently told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he will be having a meeting with De La Hoya later this week.

In order to find out what’s the next step for the promotion. He believes that De La Hoya is in the MMA business to stay. Time will tell whether that turns out to be true.