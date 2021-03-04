ONE Championship is readying itself for a major crack at breaking the US market. In April, the Singapore-based promotion will stage four cards live on US prime time. The series, titled “ONE on TNT,” will be broadcast on Wednesday nights throughout the month, with all four events taking place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore.

The promotion has now announced the bouts set to feature on the main and lead in cards. The main cards will air on TNT, while the lead-ins will be broadcast on BR in the US.

The four events feature the best that the promotion has to offer and will serve as the perfect introduction for newcomers to ONE’s roster. Here are the full lineups for the “ONE on TNT” series.

ONE on TNT I – April 7

Main Card:

ONE Flyweight Championship: Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes vs. Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson

Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes vs. Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson Lightweight: Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus

Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus Flyweight Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith

Prelims:

Welterweight: Tyler McGuire vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Tyler McGuire vs. Raimond Magomedaliev Heavyweight Kickboxing: Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid

Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid Heavyweight: Mehdi Barghi vs. Oumar Kane

ONE on TNT II – April 14

Main Card:

ONE Lightweight Championship: Christian Lee (c) vs. Timofey Nastyukhin

Christian Lee (c) vs. Timofey Nastyukhin Featherweight: Martin Nguyen vs. Kim Jae Woong

Martin Nguyen vs. Kim Jae Woong Women’s Strawweight: Wondergirl Fairtex vs. Amber Kitchen

Prelims:

Heavyweight: Dustin Joynson vs. Islam Abasov

Dustin Joynson vs. Islam Abasov Bantamweight Muay Thai: Pongsiri P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Liam Harrison

Pongsiri P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Liam Harrison Heavyweight: Kang Ji Won vs. Marcus Almeida

ONE on TNT III – April 21

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Amir Aliakbari vs. Anatoly Malykhin

Amir Aliakbari vs. Anatoly Malykhin Lightweight Muay Thai: Nieky Holzken vs. John Wayne Parr

Nieky Holzken vs. John Wayne Parr Middleweight: Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Mohammad Karaki

Prelims:

Flyweight: Reece McLaren vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Reece McLaren vs. Yuya Wakamatsu Featherweight Kickboxing: Enriko Kehl vs. Chingiz Allazov

Enriko Kehl vs. Chingiz Allazov Bantamweight: Troy Worthen vs. Shuya Kamikubo

ONE on TNT IV- April 28

Main Card:

ONE Lightheavyweight Championship: Aung La Nsang (c) vs. italy Bigdash

Aung La Nsang (c) vs. italy Bigdash Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Stephen Loman

John Lineker vs. Stephen Loman Lightweight: Shinya Aoki vs. Sage Northcutt

Prelims:

Lightweight: Pieter Buist vs. Lowen Tynanes

Pieter Buist vs. Lowen Tynanes Flyweight Kickboxing: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Elias Mahmoudi

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Elias Mahmoudi Women’s Flyweight: Sovannahry Em vs. Colbey Northcutt