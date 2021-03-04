ONE Championship is readying itself for a major crack at breaking the US market. In April, the Singapore-based promotion will stage four cards live on US prime time. The series, titled “ONE on TNT,” will be broadcast on Wednesday nights throughout the month, with all four events taking place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore.
The promotion has now announced the bouts set to feature on the main and lead in cards. The main cards will air on TNT, while the lead-ins will be broadcast on BR in the US.
The four events feature the best that the promotion has to offer and will serve as the perfect introduction for newcomers to ONE’s roster. Here are the full lineups for the “ONE on TNT” series.
ONE on TNT I – April 7
Main Card:
- ONE Flyweight Championship: Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes vs. Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson
- Lightweight: Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith
Prelims:
- Welterweight: Tyler McGuire vs. Raimond Magomedaliev
- Heavyweight Kickboxing: Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid
- Heavyweight: Mehdi Barghi vs. Oumar Kane
ONE on TNT II – April 14
Main Card:
- ONE Lightweight Championship: Christian Lee (c) vs. Timofey Nastyukhin
- Featherweight: Martin Nguyen vs. Kim Jae Woong
- Women’s Strawweight: Wondergirl Fairtex vs. Amber Kitchen
Prelims:
- Heavyweight: Dustin Joynson vs. Islam Abasov
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Pongsiri P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Liam Harrison
- Heavyweight: Kang Ji Won vs. Marcus Almeida
ONE on TNT III – April 21
Main Card:
- Heavyweight: Amir Aliakbari vs. Anatoly Malykhin
- Lightweight Muay Thai: Nieky Holzken vs. John Wayne Parr
- Middleweight: Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Mohammad Karaki
Prelims:
- Flyweight: Reece McLaren vs. Yuya Wakamatsu
- Featherweight Kickboxing: Enriko Kehl vs. Chingiz Allazov
- Bantamweight: Troy Worthen vs. Shuya Kamikubo
ONE on TNT IV- April 28
Main Card:
- ONE Lightheavyweight Championship: Aung La Nsang (c) vs. italy Bigdash
- Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Stephen Loman
- Lightweight: Shinya Aoki vs. Sage Northcutt
Prelims:
- Lightweight: Pieter Buist vs. Lowen Tynanes
- Flyweight Kickboxing: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Elias Mahmoudi
- Women’s Flyweight: Sovannahry Em vs. Colbey Northcutt