ONE Championship To Hold Two Events To Mark Hundredth Show

ONE Championship is going all-in for its upcoming 100th show. ONE: Century is set to take place on Sunday, October 13 in Tokyo, Japan. The Singapore-based promotion announced this week that it will hold two separate cards to celebrate their milestone.

The first card takes place in the morning and will be broadcast live in the US on TNT at 11 pm ET. The second card, taking place in the evening will be broadcast globally.

The anticipated rematch between ONE Atomweight Champion Angela Lee and ONE Strawweight Champion Xiong Jing Nan will headline the morning card. Lee failed to dethrone Xiong when she challenged the Chinese fighter for her strawweight crown back in March. This time around it will be Xiong who will have to adjust to a new weight class as she attempts to capture Lee’s atomweight title.

Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson will also be in action. The pair will compete in the finals of the ONE Lightweight and Flyweight Grand Prix tournaments, respectively.

The main event of the evening card sees ONE Light Heavyweight Champion defending his belt against Brandon Vera. Vera, the ONE Heavyweight Champion, will be dropping down a weight class for the first time since signing with ONE.

In the first of the evening’s two co-main events, ONE Bantamweight Champion Bibiano Fernandes takes on Team Lakay’s Kevin Belingon for the third time in a row. Belingon defeated Fernandes last November to claim the bantamweight crown. However, he then lost it to the Brazilian after being disqualified when the pair meet in a rematch in March. This fight should put their rivalry to bed. It is also likely to be one of the most anticipated bouts of the day.

The second co-main event sees Rodtang Jitmuangnon mounting the first defense of his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai crown. The Thai recently claimed the title at ONE: Dawn Of Heroes and will face Brazil’s Walter Goncalves.

Fans of Japanese MMA are also in for a treat with the respective Shooto and Pancrase strawweight, bantamweight, lightweight and welterweight champions meeting each other in the cage for the first time in history.

Below are lineups for both the morning and evening cards.

Morning Card

Angela Lee vs. Jingnan Xiong (ONE Atomweight World Championship)

Demetrious Johnson vs. Danny Kingad ( ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Final)

Eddie Alvarez vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Final)

Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva ( ONE Super Series Muay Thai atomweight)

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Dae Hwan Kim (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Sam-a Gaiyanghadao vs. Darren Roland ( ONE Super Series Muay Thai strawweight)

Yushi Okami vs. Agilan Thani (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Itsuki Harata vs. Rika Ishige(mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Senzo Ikeda vs. Lito Adiwang (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Phoe Thaw vs. Yoon Chang Min(mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Sunoto vs. Kwon Won Il (mixed martial arts – catchweight 68 kg)

Evening Card

Aung La N Sang vs. Brandon Vera ( ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship)

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon ( ONE Bantamweight World Championship)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Walter Goncalves( ONE ONE Flyweight Muay World Championship)

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Samy Sana ( ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final)

Mauro Cerilli vs. Arjan Bhullar (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Shinya Aoki vs. Honorio Banario (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Mei Yamaguchi vs. vs. Jenny Huang (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Yosuke Saruta (S) vs. Daichi Kitakata (P) (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Shoko Sato (S) vs. Rafael Silva (P) (mixed martial arts – bantamweight

Hernani Perpetuo (S) vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka (P) (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Koshi Matsumoto (S) vs. Takasuke Kume (P) (mixed martial arts –lightweight



(S) denotes Shooto Champion, (P) denotes Pancrase Champion

What do you think about ONE’s upcoming back-to-back events?