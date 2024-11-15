Report – ONE Championship Tried to Sabotage Karate Combat in Thailand

According to Karate Combat leader, Asim Zaidi, last night’s KickBack 3 event was in jeopardy — accusing ONE Championship and it’s executive, Charti Sityodtong of attempting to sabotage the card, by forcing fighters from the event and “threatening” gyms and facilities.

Hosting an event in Bangkok, Thailand overnight, Karate Combat featured a KickBack 3-billed event — with Thai striking ace, Yodwicha Bamchamek landing a knockout win over Vahid Nikkah with an eventual second round knockout win via a slew of ground strikes.

Karate Combat boss alleged Chatri Sityodtong tried to sabotage Thailand event

However, according to Zaidi following the culimination of the event in Thailand, ONE Championship and their executives attempted to prevent the event taking place in the region of Bangkok.

“This show is very important to us,” Azim Zaidi said following the Karate Combat KickBack 3 card. “We went though a lot of obstacles to make this happen. Two days before, we were being kicked out of the venue. This event was going to be cancelled. We got news from many sources that Chatri (Sityodtong) and his assistant was trying to cancel this event.”

🚨KICKBACK3 is in the books!🚨



Once again we had a great event with some of the greatest strikers to be found on the planet!! 🌎🥋



But behind the scenes this event was almost cancelled due to One Championship and their antics.



The KC President @pres_awesome has a very… pic.twitter.com/4Y9VAJlzbg — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) November 14, 2024

“[They were] calling the police on us,” Zaidi explained. “Was calling the fighters and the teams to pull fighters out of our event. This is the second time we’ve lost our co-main event, because we hear ONE Championships is threatening gyms, to take away these opportunities. This not just hurts our organization but the fighters.”