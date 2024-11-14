Yodwicha Bamchamek stops Vahid Nikkah with brutal second round knockout – Karate Combat KickBack 3 Highlights

Making his first venture to the pit tonight in the headliner of Karate Combat KickBack 3 – Thai striking ace, Yodwicha Bamchamek did so with aplomb, stopping opponent, Vahid Nikkah with an eventual slew of second round ground strikes.

Yodwicha, who featured for the first time under the Karate Combat banner led by Asim Zaidi, is a decorated Muay Thai and kickboxing star in his native Thailand.

A Lumpinee Stadium tournament victor at the super featherweight limit back in 2021, Yodwicha made his debut tonight on home soil in Bangkok – taking on Iranian striking opponent, Nikkah.

And showing off his striking expertise from the onset and throughout their main event clash tonight in Bangkok, Yodwicha would pour the pressure on majorly in the second round of his matchup with Nikkah, using the walls of the pit to pin his opponent to.

Launching a slew of overhand shots, Yodwicha finally broke the guard of Iranian, Nikkah – dropping him to the canvas in a dangerous position.

And showing off an impressive array of well-placed ground strikes, Yodwicha forced a stoppage at the three minute mark of the second frame.

Below, catch the highlights from Yodwicha Bamchamek’s win over Vahid Nikkah tonight