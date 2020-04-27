ONE Championship Introduces Rankings System

Spread the word!













ONE Championship has brought a little bit more clarity into the lives of MMA fans with today’s announcement that it has instituted an official rankings system for select divisions. MMA ranking systems are never perfect, but they do provide a form of structure for both fighters and fans.

“It is with great excitement that I announce the inaugural ONE Championship Official Rankings. The rankings will bring more clarity and transparency for our athletes as they chase their dreams for a world championship title. Fans can also follow their favorite athletes and their journeys more closely as they climb or fall in the rankings,” said ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

The ranking system currently only takes in those divisions from lightweight down but in the press release sent out by the company it was stated that further divisions will be ranked in the future.

Alongside the rankings, ONE also released the names of the eighteen panelists who will determine the rankings after each event. These panelists are listed below.

Tom Taylor – BJPenn.com

Stewart Fulton – MMA in Japan

Nicolas Atkin – South China Morning Post

Ian Shutts – Lowkick MMA

Santino Honasan – ABS-CBN

JM Siasat – GMA Network

Manabu Takashima – MMA Planet

Yuji Kitano – Abema TV Japan

James Goyder – AsianMMA.com

Marcelo Alonso – Tatame Magazine

Sazali Abdul Aziz – Straits Times

Worapath Arunpakdee – Thairath TV

Poptorn Roongsamai – Champ Magazine

Wanlop Sawasdee – MGR Online

Adam Kayoom – Former Athlete

Ann Osman – Former Athlete

Rich Franklin – Former Athlete

Miesha Tate – Former Athlete

ONE Championship Official Rankings

Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts

Champion: Joshua Pacio

1. Yosuke Saruta

2. Yoshitaka Naito

3. Rene Catalan

4. Alex Silva

5. Lito Adiwang

Strawweight Kickboxing

World Champion: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

1. Astemir Borsov

2. Wang Junguang

3. Rocky Ogden

4. Josh Tonna

5. Daren Rolland

Strawweight Muay Thai

World Champion: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

1. Josh Tonna

2. Rocky Ogden

3. Daren Rolland

4. Andy Howson

5. Rui Botelho

Flyweight Mixed Martial Arts

World Champion: Adriano Moraes

1. Demetrious Johnson

2. Danny Kingad

3. Kairat Akhmetov

4. Yuya Wakamatsu

5. Reece McLaren

Flyweight Kickboxing

World Champion: Ilias Ennahachi

1. Rodtang Jitmuangnon

2. Superlek Kiatmoo9

3. Walter Goncalves

4. Panpayak Jitmuangnon

5. Elias Mahmoudi

Flyweight Muay Thai

World Champion: Rodtang Jitmuangnon

1. Panpayak Jitmuangnon

2. Superlek Kiatmoo9

3. Jonathan Haggerty

4. Elias Mahmoudi

5. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy

Bantamweight Mixed Martial Arts

World Champion: Bibiano Fernandes

1. Kevin Belingon

2. Shoko Sato

3. Yusup Saadulaev

4. Shuya Kamikubo

5. Daichi Takenaka

Bantamweight Kickboxing

World Champion: Alaverdi Ramazanov

1. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

2. Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai

3. Zhang Chenglong

4. Liam Harrison

5. Rodlek P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym

Bantamweight Muay Thai

World Champion: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

1. Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai

2. Bobo Sacko

3. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai

4. Alaverdi Ramazanov

5. Muangthai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym

Featherweight Mixed Martial Arts

World Champion: Martin Nguyen

1. Christian Lee

2. Koyomi Matsushima

3. Thanh Le

4. Tetsuya Yamada

5. Garry Tonon

Featherweight Kickboxing

World Champion: Vacant

1. Giorgio Petrosyan

2. Superbon Banchamek

3. Tayfun Ozcan

4. Samy Sana

5. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

Featherweight Muay Thai

World Champion: Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy

1. Superbon Banchamek

2. Jamal Yusupov

3. Jo Nattawut

4. Samy Sana

5. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

Lightweight Mixed Martial Arts

World Champion: Christian Lee

1. Iuri Lapicus

2. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev

3. Pieter Buist

4. Timofey Nastyukhin

5. Shinya Aoki

Lightweight Kickboxing

World Champion: Regian Eersel

1. Nieky Holzken

2. Mustapha Haida

3. Anthony Njokuani

4. Andy Souwer

5. Elliot Compton

Women’s Atomweight Mixed Martial Arts

World Champion: Angela Lee

1. Denice Zamboanga

2. Meng Bo

3. Lin Heqin

4. Mei Yamaguchi

5. Gina Iniong

Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing

World Champion: Janet Todd

1. Stamp Fairtex

2. Alma Juniku

3. Chuang Kai Ting

4. Anne Line Hogstad

5. Ekaterina Vandaryeva

Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai

World Champion: Stamp Fairtex

1. Janet Todd

2. Anne Line Hogstad

3. Alma Juniku

4. Ekaterina Vandaryeva

5. Rudzma Abubakar

Women’s Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts

World Champion: Xiong Jing Nan

1. Tiffany Teo

2. Michelle Nicolini

3. Angela Lee

4. Ayaka Miura

5. Maira Mazar