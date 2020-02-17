ONE Championship Announces Next Event Will Be ‘Closed Event’ Due To Coronavirus

Spread the word!













ONE Championship has been forced to make some drastic changes for its upcoming show in Singapore.

Singapore Indoor Stadium will play host to ONE: King of the Jungle on Friday, February 28. Now, there will be no fans in the building, as ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong has announced that the event will now be a “closed event for broadcast only” due to growing concerns over the coronavirus spreading in Singapore.

“BREAKING NEWS: In light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, I have made the decision to convert ONE: King of the Jungle on February 28 into a closed event for broadcast only. The Singapore Indoor Stadium will not be open to the general public, but the event will proceed behind closed doors as scheduled live on all TV and digital platforms across 150+ countries around the world.

“If you purchased tickets to attend the event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, you will receive a full refund. Catch the event live on TV from the comfort of your home on February 28! My team and I had the option to cancel the event altogether, but we chose not to cancel it. More than ever, the world needs hope and strength right now. Our heroes are prepared to inspire you with the greatest performances of their lives on February 28.

“We are here to give all of our fans around the world another magical night to celebrate the best of humanity. At ONE Championship, our mission since Day 1 has been to unleash real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. Let us unite as a country and let us show strength as a continent to conquer this coronavirus. Let us celebrate what makes us special, what makes us strong, what makes us human.

“A ship is not made to sit in the calm waters of a harbor. It is made to conquer the rough seas in search of new horizons. With love, compassion, and resilience, we will get through these tough times together. Majulah Singapura! Jiayou China!”

ONE: King of the Jungle is to be headlined by an atomweight kickboxing championship bout between Stamp Fairtex, who is defending her title, against Janet Todd. The pair have locked horns before, as Fairtex took a decision win over Todd to win the ONE Championship atomweight Muay Thai title.

The card will also feature a strawweight Muay Thai title bout between defending champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Rocky Ogden. You can watch the card in North America via B/R Live, YouTube, and the ONE Championship app.

What do you think about ONE closing out their upcoming event due to the coronavirus?