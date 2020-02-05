Weili Zhang, Other Chinese Fighters Depart For Thailand Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Spread the word!













As the coronavirus outbreak continues, Chinese fighters such as Weili Zhang are continuing to take precautions to ensure they make their next fight.

Zhang is set to defend her women’s strawweight title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of UFC 248 on March 7. And in order to avoid any troubles getting into the United States, she, along with Li Jingliang and Xiaonan Yan have departed for Thailand.

With the TSA implementing a new ban on non-US citizens who have been in China within 14 days of their travel, the trio plan on staying in Thailand for two weeks to get around the rule.

“It’s the quarantine because of the virus,” Zhang’s jiu-jitsu coach Pedro Jordao told MMA Fighting. “You can’t enter America otherwise.”

Li competes on the same card as Zhang, while Yan will be competing at UFC Auckland on February 23. Li and Yan are in Pattaya while Zhang is currently in Bangkok according to MMA Fighting.

The coronavirus outbreak was identified in Wuhan, China, in early December of last year with over 24,500 confirmed cases since including 493 deaths. A number of other countries along with China have also confirmed cases including the United States.

