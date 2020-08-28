Brazil’s Allycia Hellen Rodrigues captured ONE gold tonight as she upset the odds to defeat reigning ONE Muay Thai Atomweight Champion Stamp Fairtex via majority decision. The pair faced off in the main event of ONE: A New Breed, which took place behind closed doors in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodrigues, who made her promotional debut, started slow, with Stamp in control during the opening two rounds. The 22-year-old Thai walked forward with aggression, throwing plenty of power punches that were regularly finding their target.

During the third round, the Brazilian began to step up her output. Her front kicks began taking their toll on the defending champion. Stamp still looked liked she would retain her title at this point, but as the fourth started, it appeared her gas tank was dry, as she stopped moving, allowing Rodrigues to dictate the pace.

The ONE newcomer continued to land the more effective shots in the final round, with Stamp, now bleeding from the nose, unable to find a route back into the fight. Rodrigues’ emotions bubbled over after the final bell as she dropped to her knees with tears in her eyes, confident that she had done enough to earn the title. She was right to be confident, though a majority decision win may see Stamp calling for a rematch.

Stamp started the year losing her ONE Kickboxing Atomweight Championship to the USA’s Janet Todd. Now with the loss of her Muay Thai title, it will be interesting to see if she decides to focus more on MMA or invest all of her attention into her stand up game.

In the co-main event, Thailand’s Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym booked himself a shot at Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s Muay Thai bantamweight strap after defeating compatriot Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai via unanimous decision.Rodlek was at his destructive best in the second-round, sending his opponent to the canvas twice, with his brutal punching power. Kulabdam stayed in the contest, but a third knockdown in the final round sealed the deal for a jubilant Rodlek.

Earlier in the night, Denice Zamboanga scored an opening-round TKO victory over Watsapinya Kaewkhong. This bout was a keep busy fight for Zamboanga. She is next in line for a shot at Angela Lee’s atomweight belt, and is waiting to see when that can be booked.

The card’s opening encounter saw Yodkaikaew Fairtex impressively beat Alex Schild via a third-round TKO. The Thai unleashed a blistering kicking game that Schild could not find an answer for.

Here are the full results from ONE: A New Breed.

ONE Muay Thai Atomweight Championship: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues def. Stamp Fairtex via Majority Decision

