Sean O’Malley: Conor McGregor is UFC’s biggest star, but I’m coming for that spot

Ahead of his return at Noche UFC next month in a title fight with the surging, Merab Dvalishvili, current undisputed bantamweight best, Sean O’Malley is well aware that ex-champion, Conor McGregor is still the standard for stars in the sport, however, he claims he is fast coming for that crown.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion under the banner of the organization, is slated to take main event honors at the Las Vegas Sphere next month — headlining Noche UFC in a title showdown with Georgian grappling ace, Dvalishvili.

Last featuring at UFC 299 back in March, Montana striker, O’Malley landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over former-foe, Marlon Vera — avenging his sole professional loss against the Ecuadorian striking veteran.

And while former two-weight titleholder, Conor McGregor has yet to return following a leg injury over three years ago, the Dubliner continues to draw heavy links to a return at UFC 310 before the end of the year in a welterweight clash with Michael Chandler.

Sean O’Malley again takes aim at Conor McGregor

However, amid uncertainty over his future in the sport, Contender Series product, O’Malley claims he is coming for the crown from McGregor — starting with his showdown against Dvalishvili.

“Right now, it’s Conor McGregor, 100 percent,” Sean O’Malley told ESPN. “He’s a dork, but it’s the truth. For me to get to that, I need to go out there and knock out Merab (Dvalishvili), I go up to [145lbs], I beat Ilia (Topuria), I beat Max (Holloway), I beat Umar (Nurmagomedov), I’m three fights away from being one of the greatest of all-time, one of the most exciting of all-time. There’s [a] difference.”

“No one thinks Conor’s the greatest fighter of all-time,” Sean O’Malley explained. “He was lacking skills, lacked title defenses, but entertainment-wise, he’s the best in the world. Entertainment-wise, he was the best.”