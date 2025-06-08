Olympic Gold vs. UFC Title – Kayla Harrison Answers What Was More Difficult. ‘Like picking a favorite child.’

At UFC 316, held on June 7, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Kayla Harrison made history once again, this time inside the Octagon. In the co-main event, the two-time Olympic judo gold medalist faced off against Julianna Peña for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. Kayla Harrison showcased her elite grappling skills, submitting Peña with a kimura in the second round to capture the title and cement her status as one of the most dominant crossover athletes in combat sports.

Kayla Harrison

But before she was wrapping UFC gold around her waist, Harrison was already a legend on the Olympic stage. In 2012 and 2016, she became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in judo, both times in the 70 kg division. A trailblazer, being the first American woman to do this feat. After retiring from judo, Harrison transitioned to MMA, where she quickly made her mark. She became a two-time PFL lightweight champion before making her long-awaited move to the UFC.

Olympic Medalist and UFC World Champion

Now, with both Olympic gold and a UFC title to her name, Harrison finds herself fielding the inevitable question: “Which is more difficult, winning Olympic gold or a UFC title?” Her answer, at the UFC 316 post-fight press conference, is as memorable as her performances:

“This is like picking a favorite child. I don’t have any favorite children. One of them gets on my nerves more than the other, but I love them both. I can’t answer it. They’re both special.”

Whether it’s the pressure of Olympic competition or the relentless grind of the UFC, Kayla Harrison has proven she can handle both. A two-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time PFL world champion, and now a UFC world champion as well.