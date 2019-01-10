Charles Oliveira Draws Rising Lightweight For UFC Return

Charles Oliveira has been given an interesting lightweight match-up for his UFC return.

The UFC’s all-time submission leader comes off a big win over Jim Miller at UFC on FOX 31. He submitted the longtime UFC veteran in the first round via rear-naked choke. He has finished three of his last four fights inside the cage. Now, Combate reports that he’ll meet David Teymur at UFC Fortaleza. The show goes down from the Centro de Formação Olímpica in Fortaleza, Brazil on February 2nd.

Teymur has been rather impressive since signing with the UFC in 2016. He has won five straight fights including victories over Nik Lentz, Lando Vannata, and Drakkar Klose. With a win over Oliveira, Teymur could find some interesting match-ups awaiting him.

UFC Fortaleza includes big names like Raphael Assuncao, Marlon Moraes, and Jose Aldo. Check out the updated card for the event below: