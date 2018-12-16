Charles Oliveira Submits Jim Miller To Extend Record

Exciting lightweight veterans Jim Miller and Charles Oliveira kicked off the main card of tonight’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Longtime veteran Miller recently rebounded from a four-fight losing streak to submit Alex White at UFC 228. One of MMA’s most dangerous and innovative submission artists, Oliveira submitted Christos Giagos and Clay Guida in his last two fights.

The bout promised to get the last FOX card started with some fireworks between the two grapplers.

Round One:

Miller threw a leg kick that missed. Oliveira took Miller down with a bodylock takedown early. ‘Do Bronx’ took Miller’s back like an anaconda, sinking in the hooks and locking up a rear-naked choke. The always-durable Miller fought if off for some time.

But it was only a matter of time, as well.

Oliveira kept looking for the hold and finally locked it on tight. Miller winced but couldn’t fight it any longer. He tapped out just over a minute into the fight.

With the win, Oliveira extends his UFC record for the most submissions victories by any fighter.

Final Result: Charles Oliveira def. Jim Miller via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:15)