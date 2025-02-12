Oleksandr Usyk lays out shocking retirement plan, next fight on radar

ByRoss Markey
Frank Warren is blind if he had Tyson Fury winning, says Oleksandr Usyk

Former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk has revealed this evening how he only plans to compete for another two years maximum in the sport, before hanging up his gloves.

Usyk, the current WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBO heavyweight gold holder, most recently featured back in December in the Middle East, taking on former undisputed WBC champion, Tyson Fury.

oleksandr usyk sword1

And handing the Morecambe native his second consecutive loss, Usyk turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win — to go with a prior judging victory over the Brit earlier that same year.

However, in the immediate aftermath of his win over Fury, Ukrainian fan-favorite, Usyk was subject to calls for a rematch by IBF champion, Daniel Dubois.

Daniel Dubois stops Anthony Joshua with upset KO in stunning title fight - Highlights

And open to fighting Dubois in a rematch next — Usyk also welcomed a pairing with veteran Oceanic star, Joseph Parker, ahead of their February 22. matchup.

Oleksandr Usyk reveals retirement timeline

Laying out plans for his immediate fighting future, Usyk did, however, confirm he will likely retire from combat sports within two years — planning just two more boxing bouts.

“I will fight who will win, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem,” Oleksandr Usyk told Sky Sports during a recent interview.

“I think two years, one and a half [left in boxing],” Oleksandr Usyk explained.”I feel great myself. I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more. Just two.”

Boasting a stunning 23-0 professional boxing record, which includes a pair of victories over British stars, Fury and former world champion, Anthony Joshua — Usyk also took on the previously mentioned, Dubois two years ago.

gettyimages 2190324064 612x612 1

And successfully defending his championships ahead of an undisputed title fight with Fury, Usyk landed an eventual ninth round knockout win over Dubois.

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

