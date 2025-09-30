OKTAGON Launches Europe’s First Official MMA Fantasy League

OKTAGON MMA has announced the launch of OKTAGON FANTASY, the first official mixed martial arts fantasy league in Europe. The new platform marks a significant step in fan engagement, offering supporters the chance to interact with the sport in a novel, competitive format. Registrations are now open through the organization’s website, with the first draft scheduled for Wednesday, October 1. The league will run until the end of the year, with players competing for prizes, digital experiences, and official merchandise.

OKTAGON Fantasy

Fantasy sports are well-established in major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and Premier League football, but Europe has not previously hosted an officially sanctioned MMA fantasy league. OKTAGON is positioning itself as the first organization to bring this level of fantasy gaming to the sport. Fans will be able to draft three athletes before each event and predict the method of victory in a selected bout. Correct predictions will earn points, determining progression through rankings from Novice to Champion level. The competition will be assessed annually, giving players opportunities to measure long-term performance as well as individual event success.

The platform will support three languages, Czech, English, and German, reflecting OKTAGON’s growing international audience. Participants will have the chance to win signed fighter gear, VIP experiences, exclusive digital rewards, and access to events and training sessions with fighters. According to co-owner Pavol Neruda, the introduction of OKTAGON FANTASY highlights the promotion’s commitment to delivering new experiences for its fan base.

The fantasy league will debut in connection with OKTAGON 77 in Bratislava. Fighter selections for the event will close on Friday, October 3, with results published on Sunday, October 5. This timeline of draft opening on Wednesday, closure on Friday, and results on Sunday will be repeated for all subsequent events on the calendar. Co-owner and promoter Ondřej Novotný emphasized that strong demand from fans played a major role in the decision to launch. He noted that the format was designed to appeal to established MMA enthusiasts as well as new followers who want to engage with OKTAGON events in a fresh way.

Another notable feature of the launch is the creation of an official OKTAGON Discord community tied directly to the fantasy system. Users will be ranked in the Discord server according to their in-league level, placing them in chat groups with others of similar ranking. This integration aims to build a stronger online community and encourage more direct fan-to-fan interaction during events.

“Fans have been asking for a fantasy league for years, and we knew that when we delivered it, it had to be big. We wanted something that excites both hardcore MMA fans and new followers. This is another example of how we don’t just want to keep up with the pace – we want to set it.”

With this initiative, OKTAGON is expanding its identity beyond live event promotion and pushing further into digital engagement. The league will begin in beta form to allow updates and adjustments based on user feedback. Registration is free, with full details available at oktagonmma.com/fantasy.