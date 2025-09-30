OKTAGON 77: Million-Euro Semifinal Stakes Intensify as Engizek Faces Humburger in Bratislava

The Tipsport Gamechanger tournament reaches its climax at OKTAGON 77 on October 4, 2025, where semifinal matchups worth one million euros will unfold at the Ondrej Nepela Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia. The event showcases the pinnacle of European MMA competition, featuring championship-level fighters vying for the largest prize pool in European mixed martial arts history.

OKTAGON 77

German OKTAGON middleweight champion Kerim Engizek headlines the main event against Czech powerhouse Dominik Humburger in what promises to be a defining moment for both fighters. Engizek enters the bout carrying an impressive 23-4 record and an undefeated streak spanning over a decade at the highest levels of European MMA. The 36-year-old champion represents Germany’s top middleweight talent and has established himself as the tournament favorite through his technical striking ability and championship experience.

Across from him stands 29-year-old Humburger, whose 11-2 professional record reflects his devastating finishing power. The Czech soldier has taken out nine opponents by knockout, establishing an 82% finishing rate that makes him one of the most dangerous strikers in the middleweight division. Humburger earned his semifinal position by defeating Mark Hulme at OKTAGON 74 with a second-round elbow and punch combination, demonstrating the explosive power that has defined his career.

The co-main event features former UFC veteran Krzysztof Jotko facing Iranian-German wrestler Hojat Khajevand in the tournament’s second semifinal. Jotko brings 11 UFC victories to his OKTAGON campaign, including a dominant quarterfinal performance where he finished Marek Mazuch with ground strikes. The 36-year-old Polish fighter’s extensive Octagon experience positions him as a seasoned threat capable of adapting to various fighting styles.

Khajevand presents a contrasting challenge with his wrestling-based approach and relentless pressure fighting style. The German fighter of Iranian descent secured his semifinal berth by defeating Polish champion Piotr Wawrzyniak at OKTAGON 74, showcasing his ability to outpoint established European talent through striking and physical dominance.

The Tipsport Gamechanger represents OKTAGON’s most ambitious tournament format, featuring a 16-fighter single-elimination bracket that began in February 2025. The competition has unfolded across multiple OKTAGON events throughout the year, creating sustained interest and building toward the October semifinal showdown. The tournament’s one million euro prize structure marks the largest financial commitment in European MMA history.

The Bratislava venue holds special significance for OKTAGON events, as the Ondrej Nepela Stadium has previously hosted some of the promotion’s most memorable fights. Slovak fans consistently create an electric atmosphere that pushes fighters to deliver exceptional performances, adding another layer of intensity to the semifinal proceedings.

Both main event participants have expressed focused preparation for their respective challenges. Engizek emphasizes his step-by-step approach to tournament success while maintaining readiness for any scenario that might unfold during the fight.

Victory for either semifinalist guarantees advancement to the tournament final and a guaranteed minimum payout that exceeds most European MMA purses. The final stage of the Tipsport Gamechanger will crown Europe’s unofficial middleweight champion while distributing the largest single prize pool in regional MMA history.