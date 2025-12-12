OKTAGON 86 in Poland Features Mateusz Legierski Title Defense Against Gökhan Aksu

ByTimothy Wheaton
OKTAGON 86 is set for Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Netto Arena in Szczecin, marking the promotion’s first event in Poland, with Mateusz Legierski scheduled to defend the OKTAGON lightweight title against Gökhan Aksu. The event also includes the announced OKTAGON debut of Polish veteran Michał Materla, with his opponent still to be confirmed publicly.

OKTAGON 86

OKTAGON 86 takes place on April 11, 2026 at Netto Arena in Szczecin, and the promotion has positioned the card as its launch event in Poland. The headline championship bout puts Legierski’s lightweight belt on the line against Aksu, who is listed among the leading contenders in OKTAGON’s lightweight rankings.

Mateusz Legierski vs. Gökhan Aksu

Legierski enters the bout as OKTAGON’s reigning lightweight champion, having won the vacant title over five rounds against Attila Korkmaz by unanimous decision at OKTAGON 80 in Munich. OKTAGON has also referenced that Legierski was previously told by doctors he might not fight again, framing his return to a title run as a key part of the story heading into this defense.

Aksu’s rise in the division has been built on early finishes, including a first-round submission win over Jan Malach at OKTAGON 64. He followed that by stopping Ognjen Dimić at OKTAGON 71, and he later defeated Denis Frimpong by first-round TKO at OKTAGON 80. Those results placed him near the top of the promotion’s lightweight ladder, where OKTAGON lists him as the #2 contender behind Ivan Buchinger.

OKTAGON has confirmed that Michał Materla has signed with the promotion and is scheduled to compete at OKTAGON 86 in Szczecin. As of OKTAGON’s current event information, Materla’s opponent has not been announced, and the promotion has presented his appearance as a featured part of the Poland debut card.

