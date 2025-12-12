Ronald Paradeiser vs. Kaik Brito Set for OKTAGON 84 Welterweight Title Fight in Czech Republic

Ronald Paradeiser will contest the vacant OKTAGON welterweight championship against Kaik Brito on February 14, 2026, at the Ostravar Arena in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The bout headlines OKTAGON 84 and will determine which fighter claims the division’s top prize.

Paradeiser holds a record of 23 wins and 9 losses. The Slovak fighter previously captured the lightweight title by defeating Ivan Buchinger in December 2023 at OKTAGON 50. He then successfully defended the belt against Buchinger in a rematch and Attila Korkmaz before moving up to welterweight in 2025. His transition to the higher weight class has been marked by immediate success.

At OKTAGON 72 in June 2025, Paradeiser finished Bojan Veličković through injury stoppage in just 91 seconds of the opening round. The victory established him as a top contender in his new division. In November 2025, at OKTAGON 80 in Munich, Paradeiser defeated Brazilian fighter Geraldo Neto by submission-based TKO in the second round.​

The reigning champion Ion Surdu, a Moldovan welterweight, is no longer eligible to hold the title. Surdu was stripped of the belt in late October 2025 after missing weight ahead of his scheduled title defense against Andrej Kalašnik at OKTAGON 79. Surdu weighed in at 178 pounds, approximately eight pounds over the championship limit, and was fined 50 percent of his purse as a result.

Brito brings a record of 18 wins and 6 losses to the contest. The Brazilian fighter remains widely recognized as a former welterweight champion after capturing the title in December 2022 at OKTAGON 37 when he defeated David Kozma via knockout in the third round at the same venue in Ostrava. Kozma’s reign had extended four years with five successful title defenses prior to the loss.

Following his championship run, Brito vacated the title in May 2023 to compete in the Dana White Contender Series. His recent form includes a first-round knockout victory over Joilton Lutterbach at OKTAGON 80, finishing the bout in one minute and 43 seconds. Brito demonstrated his characteristic striking power with a perfectly-timed right hand that resulted in a head kick and subsequent ground strikes, prompting the referee to stop the action.​

The welterweight division has experienced considerable turnover following Surdu’s ineligibility. The title had previously been held by Brito, who relinquished it, and before that by Kozma during his lengthy tenure. The vacant championship now offers both Paradeiser and Brito an opportunity to establish or re-establish themselves at the division’s apex.

Additional title action on the OKTAGON 84 card includes a bantamweight championship bout between Igor Severino and Khurshed Kakhorov. Severino, a 22-year-old Brazilian, carries an undefeated record. Kakhorov, a German fighter with Tajik heritage, was a winner of the 2023 PFL Europe bantamweight tournament. The two were originally scheduled to meet at OKTAGON 78 in October 2025, but Kakhorov withdrew due to health issues, necessitating the rescheduling.

The card features additional competitive matchups. David Kozma, the former four-year welterweight champion, returns to compete in his first bout since losing the title to Brito. Lightweight prospects Tomáš Mudroch and Fedor Duric will clash in what organisers have positioned as a meeting between top prospects from their respective nations. Both fighters carry records of 8 wins and 1 loss entering the contest.​