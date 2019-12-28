Official UFC Raleigh Poster Released (Photo)

Spread the word!













The official UFC Raleigh poster has been released. The show goes down from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 25. In the main event of the evening, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and ex-champ Junior dos Santos go head-to-head.

Also, in the co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos takes on Michael Chiesa in a welterweight scrap. The card also features the return of Josh Emmett at featherweight, as he takes on Arnold Allen. The Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has released the official UFC Raleigh poster on their Twitter account, which features Blaydes, dos Santos, Chiesa, and dos Anjos.

Check it out here.

UFC Raleigh Card:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Arnold Allen

Josh Emmett vs. Arnold Allen Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stošić

Preliminary Card:

Women’s bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Lina Länsberg

Sara McMann vs. Lina Länsberg Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares

Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares Women’s flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilová

Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilová Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr

Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

What do you think about the official UFC Raleigh poster?