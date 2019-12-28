Official UFC Raleigh Poster Released (Photo)

The official UFC Raleigh poster has been released. The show goes down from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 25. In the main event of the evening, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and ex-champ Junior dos Santos go head-to-head.
Also, in the co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos takes on Michael Chiesa in a welterweight scrap. The card also features the return of Josh Emmett at featherweight, as he takes on Arnold Allen. The Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has released the official UFC Raleigh poster on their Twitter account, which features Blaydes, dos Santos, Chiesa, and dos Anjos.
Check it out here.
UFC Raleigh Card:
Main Card:
- Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos
- Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely
- Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa
- Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Arnold Allen
- Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stošić
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Lina Länsberg
- Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares
- Women’s flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilová
- Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr
- Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez
What do you think about the official UFC Raleigh poster?
